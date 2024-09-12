Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.70

Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.70 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.34), with a volume of 725703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

Science in Sport Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger Thomas Mather acquired 117,647 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £19,999.99 ($26,154.03). In other Science in Sport news, insider Roger Thomas Mather acquired 117,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £19,999.99 ($26,154.03). Also, insider Dan Wright bought 613,000 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($22.88) per share, for a total transaction of £10,727,500 ($14,028,377.14). Company insiders own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

