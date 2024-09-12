Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 332.3% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scorpio Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of Scorpio Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 154,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,811. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Scorpio Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

About Scorpio Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.