Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 332.3% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Scorpio Gold Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of Scorpio Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 154,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,811. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Scorpio Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.39.
About Scorpio Gold
