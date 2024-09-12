Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,614 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $63.64.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.