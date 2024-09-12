Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,169 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

