Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,049.73 or 0.99958613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041204 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.