Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.50 price objective on the stock.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 2.7 %
Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Featured Articles
