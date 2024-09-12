Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $253.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 478.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.61. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

