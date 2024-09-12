Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $147.20 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

