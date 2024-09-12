Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,808,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $49.37.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

