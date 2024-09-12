Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 358,780 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $435.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $450.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

