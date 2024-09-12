Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,487,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

