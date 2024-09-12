Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 942,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after buying an additional 127,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $1,962,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CAVA Group news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $1,962,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,579 shares of company stock valued at $55,510,751.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $121.29 on Thursday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $128.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.83 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

