Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

MDLZ stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

