Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,424,000 after buying an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,929,000 after buying an additional 395,096 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $435.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $448.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

