Sequans Communications (SQNS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

9/6/2024 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Sequans Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/28/2024 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/20/2024 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,956. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $60.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,229.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

