Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Trading 72% Higher

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 72% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 6,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Serinus Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.