Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Trading 72% Higher

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 72% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 6,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Serinus Energy Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Serinus Energy
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.