Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up to $132.75

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.75, but opened at $136.21. Sezzle shares last traded at $131.53, with a volume of 13,618 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEZL. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Sezzle Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $784.17 million and a PE ratio of 61.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $131,090.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,940,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $131,090.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,940,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,946.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,809 shares of company stock worth $21,193,248. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle in the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

