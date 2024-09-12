Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Up 10,866.7% in August

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 10,866.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.5 days.

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock remained flat at $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

About Shaftesbury Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.