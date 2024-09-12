Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Up 10,866.7% in August

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 10,866.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.5 days.
Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance
Shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock remained flat at $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.
About Shaftesbury Capital
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.