Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Boosted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $209.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

