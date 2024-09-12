Sherri Manning Sells 9,356 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) insider Sherri Manning sold 9,356 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $45,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,228.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $753.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.27. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. OLO’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. StockNews.com raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in OLO by 325.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 129,874 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 710,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 202,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

