Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

The firm has a market cap of £33.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. Synectics has a one year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 205.25 ($2.68). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 183.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Synectics’s payout ratio is presently 2,222.22%.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

