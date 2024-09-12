Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNXFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £33.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. Synectics has a one year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 205.25 ($2.68). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 183.13.

Synectics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Synectics’s payout ratio is presently 2,222.22%.

Synectics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.