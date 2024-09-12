Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Drops By 98.7%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Stock Performance

Shares of AmmPower stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.02. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.14.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

