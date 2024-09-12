Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Drops By 98.7%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Stock Performance
Shares of AmmPower stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.02. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.14.
About AmmPower
