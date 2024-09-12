Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Decreases By 94.1%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BDO Unibank Trading Up 0.8 %

BDOUY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. 15,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,171. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $30.14.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.1128 dividend. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

