Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Increases By 605.5%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, a growth of 605.5% from the August 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLRDF remained flat at $9.55 during trading on Thursday. Billerud AB has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.
About Billerud AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Billerud AB (publ)
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.