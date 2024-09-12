Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Increases By 605.5%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, a growth of 605.5% from the August 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLRDF remained flat at $9.55 during trading on Thursday. Billerud AB has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

About Billerud AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.