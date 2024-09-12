Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Decreases By 83.3%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Energy stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Free Report) by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHKEZ stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.84. 812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $82.01.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

