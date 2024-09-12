Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Rises By 586.0%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 586.0% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Inpex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IPXHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Inpex has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

