Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Decreases By 64.9%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at Royce Value Trust

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at $548,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 121,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE RVT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

