Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Declines By 99.8%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the August 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEV remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 249,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

