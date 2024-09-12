Short Interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Declines By 68.5%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the August 15th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Snow Lake Resources Trading Down 13.0 %

LITM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 710,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Snow Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.90.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

