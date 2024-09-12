Short Interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Declines By 68.5%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the August 15th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Snow Lake Resources Trading Down 13.0 %
LITM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 710,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Snow Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.90.
Snow Lake Resources Company Profile
