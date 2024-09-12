Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Decreases By 98.5%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sodexo Trading Down 0.7 %

Sodexo stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 15,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

