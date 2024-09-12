Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Drops By 71.4%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Taisei Price Performance

TISCY remained flat at $11.38 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

