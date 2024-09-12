Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Decreases By 85.2%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yara International ASA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 167,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,496. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.24. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

