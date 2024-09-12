Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.53. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 2,575,709 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 6.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 832.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

