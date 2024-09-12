Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.82 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.49 ($0.33). 311,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,303,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.78 ($0.32).

Siemens Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.