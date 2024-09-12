Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

SMMNY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,232. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

