Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
