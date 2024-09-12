Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Signify Stock Performance

Shares of PHPPY stock remained flat at $11.25 on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347. Signify has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

