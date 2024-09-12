Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

About Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

