SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.52. 156,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,502,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.22.
SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
