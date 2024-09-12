SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.52. 156,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,502,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,799,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

