Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $159.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $157.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.44.

SPG stock opened at $163.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

