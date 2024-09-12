SingularityNET Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $720.23 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $720.23 million and $986,839.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009348 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,674.65 or 0.99940966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61573125 USD and is up 11.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $927,698.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

