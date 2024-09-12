Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.55

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 97359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.
Skeena Resources Trading Up 7.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $905.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
