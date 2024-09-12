Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.55

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 97359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $905.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 273,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 318.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 131,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

