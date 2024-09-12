SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.61

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CWYUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.68 million for the quarter.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 7.47%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.10%.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
