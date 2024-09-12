Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Down 77.4% in August

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the August 15th total of 442,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 998.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $11.30 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

