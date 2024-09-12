Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.59 Million

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Solidus Ai Tech has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Solidus Ai Tech token can now be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Solidus Ai Tech has a total market capitalization of $79.04 million and $4.59 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Solidus Ai Tech

Solidus Ai Tech’s genesis date was January 10th, 2021. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,992,002,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,333,262 tokens. The official message board for Solidus Ai Tech is medium.com/@solidusaitech. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solidus Ai Tech’s official website is aitech.io.

Solidus Ai Tech Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,992,002,130 with 998,679,322 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.08110072 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $4,383,857.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

