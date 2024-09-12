SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.0102 on Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $182,691.63 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000780 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.