South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Shares Down 0.1%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

South Atlantic Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.37.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

