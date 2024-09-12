Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,131 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.1% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

