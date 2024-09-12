Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.58

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 278763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

