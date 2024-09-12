SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 847.1% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NZAC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

