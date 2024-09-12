SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Raised by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3,575.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,161 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPYG opened at $79.53 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

